Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Grows By 1,000.0%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ GOODN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

