Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Declines By 68.2%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Price Performance
GMER traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.01. 579,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,071. Good Gaming has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.02.
About Good Gaming
