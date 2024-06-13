Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Declines By 95.9%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

GURE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 5,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.