Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Declines By 95.9%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Gulf Resources Stock Performance
GURE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 5,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.22.
Gulf Resources Company Profile
