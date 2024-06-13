Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Expands By 97.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0536 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.