Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Expands By 92.4%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the May 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,574,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,410,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 949,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 146,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,549,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRIG remained flat at $25.19 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $25.21.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

