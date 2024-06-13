Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Increases By 500.0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance
HEWG traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.