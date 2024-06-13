Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Increases By 500.0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

HEWG traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.