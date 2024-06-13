Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Declines By 97.2%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

