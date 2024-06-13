Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Declines By 38.3%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 0.7 %

Moleculin Biotech stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,216. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.57. As a group, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.