Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Drops By 41.1%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Newcore Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Newcore Gold stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 12,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,208. Newcore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

Newcore Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.