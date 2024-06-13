Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Drops By 41.1%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Newcore Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Newcore Gold stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 12,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,208. Newcore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Newcore Gold
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.