Short Interest in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Drops By 68.2%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the May 15th total of 612,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nuwellis Stock Performance

Shares of NUWE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 809,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,156. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 202.97% and a negative return on equity of 316.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.