Short Interest in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Expands By 123.3%

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,700 shares, a growth of 123.3% from the May 15th total of 213,900 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 92,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 68.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,282 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMLR traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 672,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,797. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $270.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59.

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter.

SMLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

