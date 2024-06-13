Short Interest in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Expands By 250.6%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, an increase of 250.6% from the May 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SNSE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 92,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,473. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

