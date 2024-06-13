Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Drops By 72.6%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the May 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SMNNY stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.39. 19,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,616. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Shimano has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $677.15 million during the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

