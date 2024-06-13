Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Expands By 152.8%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, an increase of 152.8% from the May 15th total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,316.5 days.
Signify Price Performance
Shares of SFFYF stock remained flat at $27.15 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. Signify has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $33.05.
About Signify
