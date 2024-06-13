Short Interest in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Decreases By 68.1%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the May 15th total of 107,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silo Pharma Stock Down 2.2 %

SILO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 147,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,061. Silo Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 4,992.30%.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, develops traditional therapeutics and psychedelic medicine. Its lead program includes SPC-15, an intranasal drug targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced anxiety disorders; and SP-26, a ketamine-based loaded implant indicated for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief.

