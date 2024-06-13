Short Interest in SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Increases By 100.0%

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

Shares of SITIY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. 135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297. SITC International has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

SITC International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5893 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, engages in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

