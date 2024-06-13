Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Declines By 40.6%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,849,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SMC Entertainment Stock Down 10.5 %
SMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 19,102,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,490,801. SMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About SMC Entertainment
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SMC Entertainment
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.