Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Declines By 40.6%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,849,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMC Entertainment Stock Down 10.5 %

SMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 19,102,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,490,801. SMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research.

