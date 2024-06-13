Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Expands By 200.0%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Software Aktiengesellschaft
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.