Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Expands By 200.0%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business; Adabas & Natural; and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform; streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.