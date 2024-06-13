Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Drops By 62.1%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVII. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,000 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,858 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 505.2% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 490,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 409,632 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 368,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,893,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVII remained flat at $11.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $11.13.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

