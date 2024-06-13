Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW) Decreases By 92.9%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Stryve Foods stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of healthy snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands; and human-grade air-dried pet treats marketed under the Two Tails and Primal Paws brand names.

