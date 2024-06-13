Short Interest in TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Declines By 78.6%

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Down 9.8 %

TCTM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 7,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,777. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.55. TCTM Kids IT Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

