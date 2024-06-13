Short Interest in TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Declines By 78.6%

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Down 9.8 %
TCTM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 7,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,777. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.55. TCTM Kids IT Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.
About TCTM Kids IT Education
