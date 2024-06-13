Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Rises By 63.5%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 11.7 %

TRIB traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 95,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,873. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

