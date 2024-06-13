Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Increases By 101.8%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vicinity Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Vicinity Motor stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 15,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,976. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Vicinity Motor has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.