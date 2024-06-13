Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Increases By 187.5%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the May 15th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Yoshitsu Trading Down 4.8 %
TKLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 171,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,814. Yoshitsu has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.
About Yoshitsu
