Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Increases By 187.5%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the May 15th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Yoshitsu Trading Down 4.8 %

TKLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 171,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,814. Yoshitsu has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

