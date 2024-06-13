Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.90-11.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66-7.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.900-11.520 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SIG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $16.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

