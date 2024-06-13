Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Holdings Boosted by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.78% of Silence Therapeutics worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SLN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLN traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 95,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,008. Silence Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $590.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.