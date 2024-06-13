Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Down 62.4% in May

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the May 15th total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.3 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

SPXCF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

