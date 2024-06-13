Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Down 62.4% in May

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the May 15th total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.3 days.
Singapore Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %
SPXCF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $7.35.
About Singapore Exchange
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Exchange
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.