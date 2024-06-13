SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $693.38 million and approximately $91.78 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,521.41 or 0.99946287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00088944 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,728,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,728,722.7389963 with 1,284,857,589.4192574 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.65621821 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $84,622,239.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

