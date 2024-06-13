Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

TSLX opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.