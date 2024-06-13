Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

