Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance
Shares of TSLX opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
