SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.18

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.18 and last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 26572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 760.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

