SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.
Several equities analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.77.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
