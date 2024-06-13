SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

