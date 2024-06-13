SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Up 2,946.5% in May

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 2,946.5% from the May 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SOBR Safe Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of SOBR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,642. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.24. SOBR Safe has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 6,404.43% and a negative return on equity of 315.26%.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.