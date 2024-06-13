Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

