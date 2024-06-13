Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 107.1% in May

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. 117,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 1,329.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.