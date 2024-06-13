Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Holdings Reduced by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after buying an additional 467,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,506,000 after buying an additional 109,983 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,181,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after acquiring an additional 138,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SON traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

