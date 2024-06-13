Sonova Holding AG Announces Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5687 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.63. 7,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,787. Sonova has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $66.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

