Sonova Holding AG Announces Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5687 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Sonova Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SONVY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.63. 7,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,787. Sonova has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $66.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About Sonova
