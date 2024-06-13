SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the May 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SOPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of SOPH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 72,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.37.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 113.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,418,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 112.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 262,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 100.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,237,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

