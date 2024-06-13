Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SOHOB stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

