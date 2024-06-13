SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $11.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.
About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
