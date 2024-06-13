SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $11.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers primarily in Rogaland, Agder, Vestland, Oslo, and Viken. The company operates through Retail Customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers savings, loans, insurance, and pension products.

