SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.74

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 90833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,816,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,542,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,254,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,171,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

