SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.17

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.17 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 5840243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,056 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.