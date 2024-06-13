SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.62

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.62 and last traded at $77.44, with a volume of 706229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 253.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 140,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 619,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after buying an additional 258,731 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

