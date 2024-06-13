Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1299 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Sprott Focus Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. Sprott Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

