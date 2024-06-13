Status (SNT) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Status has a total market cap of $121.47 million and $1.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010552 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,789.63 or 0.99937507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00091513 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03179275 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $1,950,966.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

