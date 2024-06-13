Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Peter Migliorini Sells 3,000 Shares

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.96. 744,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,616. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $45.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Steven Madden by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

