Stifel Nicolaus Increases Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target to $7.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Geron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.93.

Get Geron alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Geron

Geron Price Performance

GERN opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Geron

In related news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 23.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 305,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth about $24,734,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth about $4,228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Geron by 999.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 1,877,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.