Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Bought by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 362.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Stitch Fix worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 216,988 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 1,658,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.98. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

