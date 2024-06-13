Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Westlake Put Options (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,240 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 922% compared to the average daily volume of 317 put options.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the third quarter valued at $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 14.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Westlake by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $151.32. 321,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,196. Westlake has a 1-year low of $107.34 and a 1-year high of $162.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

