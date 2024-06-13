StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.93.
SeaChange International Company Profile
